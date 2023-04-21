Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 out at karresults.nic.in, link here
Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check the results of Karnataka Class 12 is given below.
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The Karnataka Class 12 results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of KARRESULTS at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates
The direct link to check results is given here. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to check Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023
Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.
- Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Around 7 lakh students have registered themselves for Karnataka Class 12 board examination in this state this year. Karnataka PUC exam 2023 was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The final 2nd PUC exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
