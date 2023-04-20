Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: Karnataka Class 12 results tomorrow at 10 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: Karnataka Class 12 results tomorrow at 10 am

board exams
Updated on Apr 20, 2023 07:58 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka II PUC Results will be announced tomorrow, April 21, 2023 at 10 am. Check latest updates below. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates:
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates:(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The results for Karnataka Class 12 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. 

The press conference will be conducted in which the results will be announced. The press meet will be conducted at 10 am onwards. The result link will be available for all the appeared candidates to check their scores from 11 am onwards. 

Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. As per media reports around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination. Latest updates on results, scorecard, pass percentage and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:14 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Results: All three streams result to be announced 

    Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results will be announced tomorrow. The Board will announce all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts result on April 21, 2023 at 10 am. The link to check results will be available at 11 am. 

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:09 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2nd Result: How to download marksheet 

    Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.

    Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:05 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC II Result 2023: When was exam conducted 

    Karnataka PUC II Result 2023 was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

  • Apr 20, 2023 07:58 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2023: Where to check 

    karresults.nic.in

  • Apr 20, 2023 07:55 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: How to check result 

    Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

    Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 20, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    Karnataka II PUC: Press conference to be conducted at 10 am 

    To announce the Karnataka II PUC results, the Karnataka Board has organised a press conference. The press conference for announcement of results will begin at 10 am tomorrow. 

  • Apr 20, 2023 07:45 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC result release date: April 21, 2023 

    Karnataka PUC result release date is April 21, 2023. The results will be announced at the press conference at 10 am. The result link will be available on the official result website at 11 am onwards. 

  • Apr 20, 2023 07:40 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC result website

    Karnataka PUC result website is karresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in. 

  • Apr 20, 2023 07:36 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC result 2023: Date and Time 

    Karnataka PUC result 2023 date and time have been announced. The Karnataka Class 12 results will be declared at 10 am on April 21, 2023. 

board exam result

