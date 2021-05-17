Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: No decision yet on cancelling them, says minister
Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said no decision has been taken on cancelling the 10th class examination and the second pre-university examination.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: Stating that reports in a section of the media were only speculation, he said the decision would be taken in the future and asked students not to get disturbed but focus on studies.(HT file)

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said no decision has been taken on cancelling the 10th class examination and the second pre-university examination.

"We have not taken any decision on cancelling the SSLC or the PUC-II exams, which were postponed earlier in view of the rising COVID cases," Kumar said in a statement.

Stating that reports in a section of the media were only speculation, he said the decision would be taken in the future and asked students not to get disturbed but focus on studies.

The government gave general promotion to the students from Class-one to Class-nine and also the first pre- university College exams in view of the growing number of COVID cases last year.

The government had conducted the SSLC and PUC-II exam last year.

Topics
covid-19 karnataka sslc karnataka sslc exam karnataka puc
