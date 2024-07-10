Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: KSEAB 10th exam 2 marks out at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 on July 10, 2024. The KSEAB 10th exam 2 marks was released at 11.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination and wish to check the results, can visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: KSEAB 10th exam 2 marks out, direct link here (HT file)

Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14, 2024, to June 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by entering their login credentials like registration number and date of birth details. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: How to check marks

Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Look out for the link to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login details like registration number and date of birth details

On submitting the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka Class 10 main examination result was declared on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%. The boys pass percentage was 65.90% and girls pass percentage was 81.11%. No toppers names were announced this year. SSLC main examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

