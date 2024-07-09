CUET UG 2024: Slow website, ‘error’ in answer key, delayed result leaves students worried

CUET UG 2024: Several aspirants of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) have raised concerns about not being able to download the answer keys, which were released on July 7. Some others have alleged errors in them. Many students are also worried about the non-declaration of results, which the National Testing Agency had tentatively scheduled for June 30. CUET UG 2024: Students have alleged that there are several errors in the provisional answer keys(Pixabay)

It should be mentioned here that today, July 9, is the deadline for submitting representations on the CUET UG answer key. After that, a panel of subject experts at the agency will review them and use them to prepare the final answer key.

If a question asked in the exam is dropped or multiple answers are found to be correct, marks will be awarded to the candidates as per the existing rules notified in the information bulletin for the test.

Taking to X, Devraj Babbar pointed out that the answer key objection window will be closed today.

A user named Deepanshu Bhardwaj shared a photo and claimed he is unable to download the answer key.

When contacted, the NTA helpline for CUET UG recommended candidates send their queries via email along with the application number and said their concerns would be addressed. It also mentioned that the website is running slow due to heavy traffic.

“Students have to wait for results and NTA is failed to publish on fixed date @dpradhanbjp ji , can’t we have fixed date for CUET/ JIPMAT etc ?, it’s really painful to see the trauma young kids they go through @narendramodi, wish your intervention, what kind of accountability?” asked Rakesh Dubey.

Another X user named Shradha pointed out that academic sessions are starting soon and students need the CUET scores to apply for admission.

“We received our #CUET english question paper late at Patna centre. I didn't know where to raise my issue. Please if you're conducting re-exam conduct it for all students not for specific ones,” added Payal Singh Chandel. @ntaofficialinn, to which the user replied, is not an official account of the National Testing Agency.

Other candidates have alleged the responses in the answer keys announced by the NTA are incorrect.

"Sir i found multiple errors in cuet ug answer key and know if I challenge all error (that I think those are errors ) the cost of challenging is much more than my CUET application," Rishabh wrote on X.

Bishal Bhowmik posted, “when I checked my Geography OMR sheet with the CUET(UG) answer key. I am shocked because 80 pc of the answer key was wrong. When I calculated the number with the wrong answer key that NTA provides,I only got 26 but in reality I will get 122 . Where my 17 questions are correct.”

In the notification confirming the release of the answer key, the NTA said it is addressing the students' concerns and a re-test will be held, if required.

Other entrance examinations conducted by the NTA, such as the UGC NET and the NEET UG, have been surrounded by controversies.

Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court to re-conduct NEET UG, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

After hearing several pleas, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday commented that it can not be denied the NEET paper was leaked and the integrity of the test has been compromised. What needs to be determined, according to the Chief Justice, is how big the issue is and if a re-test should be ordered.

The UGC NET exam for assistant professorship, Joint Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD admission was cancelled a day after it was held. Later, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the paper was leaked on the darknet. The re-exam date has been announced.

