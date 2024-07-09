CUET UG 2024: Answer key objection window closes today, results to be announced next

CUET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 today, July 9. The CUET UG answer key was issued on Sunday, July 7 and candidates were asked to submit their objections, if any, through exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. CUET UG answer key: Last date to raise objections (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Along with objections, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The window will close at 5 pm.

CUET UG result: Top central universities in India

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the NTA said.

The CUET result will be prepared and declared next using the final answer keys.

Along with the CUET UG provisional answer key, the NTA also published the question papers and candidates’ responses.

CUET UG answer key, question paper, responses: Direct link to the official website

The candidates are also allowed to submit representation against the OMR grading on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question.

The entrance test was held May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 in a hybrid format (computer based test and pen and paper test).

How to check the CUET UG 2024 answer key

Open the NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in Click on the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG exam page. Open the answer key tab, enter your application number and date of birth on the spaces provided for it and log in. Check the answer key. Follow the steps mentioned in the notification to raise objections, if any.

In the public notice for the answer key, the agency said that it is addressing the public grievances related to the CUET UG exam, which were submitted by June 30. If it is found valid, the agency will hold a CUET re-test on any date between July 15 and 19 and in CBT mode.

For further clarification related to CUET UG 2024, the candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.