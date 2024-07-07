CUET UG answer key 2024 out on exams.nta.ac.in, how to download

CUET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the answer key from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. CUET UG answer key live updates. CUET UG answer key released (HT file)

Along with the CUET UG provisional answer key, the agency has also published the question papers and candidates’ responses.

CUET UG answer key, question paper, responses: Direct link to the official website

Candidates can download these using application number and date of birth.

The NTA has also invited objections from the candidates to the provisional answer key. They can send their feedback between July 7 and 9 on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

They can also also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

The NTA will review the objections sent by candidates and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The entrance test for UG courses at central and other participating universities was held May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. For the first time, the NTA conducted the exam in a hybrid format (computer based test and pen and paper test).

How to check CUET UG 2024 answer key

Go to exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the Common University Entrance Test (UG) page.

Go to the answer key download page.

Enter your application number and date of birth on the spaces provided for it.

Submit and check the answer key.

