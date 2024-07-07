CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA yet to confirm result date, answer key also awaited
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024, or confirm a date for the declaration of the result. The exam was held in May and the provisional answer key has not been released yet. These details will be shared on the official website of CUET UG 2024, exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
In a recent statement, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said the result date will be confirmed soon.
"NTA is working on CUET results and will announce a date soon," the UGC chairman said. The delay in results comes amid the row over alleged irregularities in the competitive exams, including NEET UG and UGC NET.
CUET-UG was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).
For 15 subjects with high registrations, the test was in pen-paper mode, and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based (CBT) mode.
Before the declaration of CUET UG result, the answer key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses.
After the answer key, objections will be invited during a short window. After that, the final answer key and result will be announced.
(With PTI inputs)
