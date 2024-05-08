 Kerala 10th Result 2024: 99.69% students pass Kerala SSLC board exams - Hindustan Times
Kerala 10th Result 2024: 99.69% students pass Kerala SSLC board exams

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2024 03:21 PM IST

Kerala 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced Kerala SSLC result 2024. The Kerala 10th results can be checked by candidates on results.kite.kerala.gov.in and also at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Kerala 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details. (PTI)
Kerala 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details. (PTI)

Officials conducted a press conference where the results were declared along with details like pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, best-performing districts and other information.

This year the overall pass percentage is 99.69%. A total of 425563 candidates passed the Class 10 board examination out of 4,27,153 students who wrote the exam. 71831 students got A+ in all subjects.

The highest pass percentage this year is of Kottayam district with 99.92% and lowest is of Trivandrum district at 99.08%. Pala education district recorded highest pass percentage of 100% while Attingal recorded lowest at 99%.

Kerala Class 10 SSLC exams took place from March 4, 2024, to March 25, 2024.

In 2023, 4.5 lakh students appeared for the SSLC public examination and the overall pass percentage was 99.70%.

Kerala 10th Result 2024: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in
  • Find the link to check the class 10 result on the home page and click it
  • A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information
  • Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen
  • Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

