Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Class 10th marks today on keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce its SSLC or Class 10 final exam results on Wednesday, May 7. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results will be declared at 3 pm and marks will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Marks can be checked using the registration number and date of birth....Read More
Kerala SSLC exams started on March 4 with the first language paper 1 examination and ended on March 25. The exam was held in 2,955 centres in the state, nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.
The state's Education Minister V Sivankutty said the evaluation was completed in 14 days in 70 camps.
Around 4,27,105 regular students were eligible to appear in the Kerala SSLC examination this year. Of them, 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools, and 28,188 are from unaided schools.
Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Toll-free number for counselling
Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Ahead of the Class 10 final exam, the Kerala government launched a toll-free helpline number for counselling.
The ‘We Help’ service can be accessed by dialling 1800 425 2844 between 7 am and 7 pm.
The state Education Minister V Sivankutty said while launching the helpline that mental health counsellors trained by NIMHANS Bangalore will provide assistance for free.
Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: How to check Kerala Class 10 marks
- Open one of the five websites for SSLC results – keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Go to the SSLC result 2024 page.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Check the Kerala SSLC result on the next page.
