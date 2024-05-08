Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Class 10th marks today on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce its SSLC or Class 10 final exam results on Wednesday, May 7. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results will be declared at 3 pm and marks will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Marks can be checked using the registration number and date of birth....Read More

Kerala SSLC exams started on March 4 with the first language paper 1 examination and ended on March 25. The exam was held in 2,955 centres in the state, nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.

The state's Education Minister V Sivankutty said the evaluation was completed in 14 days in 70 camps.

Around 4,27,105 regular students were eligible to appear in the Kerala SSLC examination this year. Of them, 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools, and 28,188 are from unaided schools.

Follow this live blog for the Kerala SSLC result link and other details.