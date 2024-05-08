Edit Profile
    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Class 10th marks today on keralaresults.nic.in

    May 8, 2024 8:48 AM IST
    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The scores will be out at 3 pm on keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Class 10th result today on keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Class 10th result today on keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce its SSLC or Class 10 final exam results on Wednesday, May 7. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results will be declared at 3 pm and marks will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Marks can be checked using the registration number and date of birth....Read More

    Kerala SSLC exams started on March 4 with the first language paper 1 examination and ended on March 25. The exam was held in 2,955 centres in the state, nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.

    The state's Education Minister V Sivankutty said the evaluation was completed in 14 days in 70 camps.  

    Around 4,27,105 regular students were eligible to appear in the Kerala SSLC examination this year. Of them, 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools, and 28,188 are from unaided schools.

    Follow this live blog for the Kerala SSLC result link and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 8, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Toll-free number for counselling

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Ahead of the Class 10 final exam, the Kerala government launched a toll-free helpline number for counselling. 

    The ‘We Help’ service can be accessed by dialling 1800 425 2844 between 7 am and 7 pm. 

    The state Education Minister V Sivankutty said while launching the helpline that mental health counsellors trained by NIMHANS Bangalore will provide assistance for free.

    May 8, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: How to check Kerala Class 10 marks

    1. Open one of the five websites for SSLC results – keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
    2. Go to the SSLC result 2024 page.
    3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
    4. Check the Kerala SSLC result on the next page. 
    May 8, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Evaluation completed in 15 days 

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: According to Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, the evaluation of SSLC or Class 10 exam answer sheets was completed within 14 days at 70 camps set-up for the purpose. Over 4 lakh students appeared in the exam this year. 

    May 8, 2024 7:54 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Exam held in March

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: The Kerala Class 10 final examination was conducted from March 4 to March 25 at test centres across the state. The result will be announced today, May 8. 

    May 8, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Over 4 lakh students this year

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: As per an official statement, around 4,27,105 regular students were eligible to write the Kerala SSLC exam. Most of them studied in aided schools.

    Government school students: 1,43,557 

    Aided: 2,55,360 

    Unaided: 28,188 Students.

    May 8, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check Class 10 marks

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The following login details will be required to check the Kerala SSLC result online-

    Registration number of the candidate.

    His/her date of birth.

    The scores will be shared at 3 pm today, May 8.

    May 8, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10 marks

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Once declared, students can check their Kerala Class 10 board exam marks on these websites

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and 
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
    May 8, 2024 7:36 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Class 10 result today

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce Class 10 (SSLC) results today, May 8, at 3 pm. 

