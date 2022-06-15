Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022 declared; Direct link, how to check Class 10 scores

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC or Class 10th results, 2022. Students can now visit board websites – keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, or keralaresults.nic.in – to check their final exam results. Kerala SSLC result 2022 live updates

To check Kerala SSLC result, students will have to login to the board website with roll number and other required details. Here’s direct link for Kerala Class 10th result 2022 and steps to check.

Kerala SSLC result 2022 link: https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

How to check Kerala SSLC Class 10th result 2022

Go to a website mentioned above.

On the homepage, link to check Kerala SSLC result will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter your board exam roll number and/or other details.

Submit and view scores.

Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29. Last year, these exams were canceled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.