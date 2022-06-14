Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live: Kerala Class 10 results tomorrow
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live: Kerala Board of Public Examinations will announce Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. Kerala Class 10 results is expected to be announced tomorrow and will be available to candidates on the official site of Kerala results on results.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.
While an official confirmation on Kerala SSLC result date and time is awaited, several media reports have quoted the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty as saying students will get their results by June 15.
Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 9.45 am to 12.30 pm. More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. Candidates can check for latest updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 14, 2022 08:03 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result: Result will be announced tomorrow
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2022 result on Wednesday, June 15
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:26 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result: 4.26 lakh students appeared for exam
This year a total of 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2022.
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result: List of website to check
keralaresults.nic.in
keralapareekshabhavan.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.nic.in.
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result: How to get result by SMS
To get the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, the students need to type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:30 PM IST
SSLC Result 2022 Kerala: Expected date and time
Kerala SSLC Results 2022 date and time have not been disclosed by the Board. But as per media reports, the result for Class 10 is expected to release tomorrow, June 15, 2022.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:21 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Result Online: Where to check
Kerala SSLC Result Online can be checked on official websites and mobile app. The list of websites and mobile app description is given below.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Board: Results likely at 3 pm tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Board Results will likely be released at 3 pm tomorrow. As per some media reports, the result is expected to be announced at 3 pm on June 15, 2022. The direct link to check result will be available soon after declaration.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:00 PM IST
SSLC Exam: Passing marks
Students will require at least 33% marks in every subject as well as overall to pass SSLC exam. Students will also be provided grades along with their marks. To get an A+ rank, students need to secure 90+ marks in their 10th board exams.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:50 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Board Result 2022: Last year data
Kerala SSLC Board result was announced on July 14, 2021. Over 4.2 lakh candidates had registered for the Kerala SSLC examination out of which 99.47% candidates had passed the class 10th SSLC examination. A total of 2,214 schools had achieved a 100% result.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Kerala Board Class 10th Result: Exam dates
Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 9.45 am to 12.30 pm everyday.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:36 PM IST
SSLC Result 2022 Kerala Online: How many candidates appeared
More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. The examination was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022 at various exam centres across Kerala.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:30 PM IST
SSLC Result 2022 Kerala School Wise: How to check
SSLC Result 2022 Kerala School Wise can also be checked by entering the school code. The link to check result school wise will be available on keralaresults.nic.in.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:21 PM IST
SSLC Result 2022 Kerala: What Minister said
While an official confirmation on Kerala SSLC result date and time is awaited, several media reports have quoted the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty as saying students will get their results by June 15, 2022.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:15 PM IST
SSLC Result Kerala: How to check marks
Go to keralaresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.
Find and click on the link for SSLC result.
Enter board exam roll number and date of birth.
Submit and view results.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan: Class 10 Results on mobile app
The Class 10 results can also be checked on Saphlam app. The mobile app can be downloaded by appeared students from the Google Play store or the Apple store. The app will be able to display detailed marksheet after the result is announced.
-
Jun 14, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Kerala Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites
keralapareeksahabhavan.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.nic.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
keralaresults.nic.in
educationkerala.gov.in
kerala.gov.in
-
Jun 14, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Date and Time
Kerala SSLC Results 2022 date and time have not been disclosed by the Board. But as per media reports, the result for Class 10 is expected to release tomorrow, June 15, 2022.
