Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live: Kerala Class 10 results tomorrow

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live: Kerala Board of Public Examinations will announce Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. Kerala Class 10 results is expected to be announced tomorrow and will be available to candidates on the official site of Kerala results on results.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

While an official confirmation on Kerala SSLC result date and time is awaited, several media reports have quoted the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty as saying students will get their results by June 15.

Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 9.45 am to 12.30 pm. More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. Candidates can check for latest updates below.