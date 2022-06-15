Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala board Class 10th result today
board exams

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala board Class 10th result today

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare SSLC exam results today on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala board Class 10th result expected today
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 07:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 final examination, 2022 on June 15 at 3 pm. Kerala SSLC result 2022, once declared, can be checked on official websites. Kerala SSLC result 2022 live updates.

Websites to check Kerala Class 10th result 2022 are: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

As seen in previous years, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty may declare SSLC results at a press conference, following which the result link will be activated on the websites.

Results data like number of students and pass percentage will be announced in the press conference.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result

Go to one of the websites mentioned above.

Click on the SSLC result link.

Login with the required information.

Result will be displayed.

Check your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022 at various exam centers across the state.

Those who could not qualify in Kerala SSLC will be given another chance to pass Class 10 through SAY (save a year) exam, details of which will be announced along with main exam results.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sslc board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP