Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Date: Kerala Board 10th results releasing on May 9, websites to check

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Date on May 9, 2025. The time of release of the results has not been disclosed yet. All candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Kerala results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Date: Kerala Board 10th results releasing on May 9(PTI)

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Websites to check

The Kerala Board 10th results can also be checked on other websites which includes- prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

As many as 4,27,021 candidates had appeared for the SSLC examination in the state. There were 2,964 exam centres within the state, in addition to nine centres in Laksha Dweep and seven in the Gulf region. While 1,42,298 candidates appeared in the government sector, 2,55,092 students appeared from government-aided schools. The number of students who appeared for the school final examination in the unaided sector was 29,631. While 447 students appeared in Laksha Dweep centres, 682 candidates appeared for the exam from Gulf countries.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to check

The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025.

All those candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board eamination can check the marks by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.