WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Websites to check WBBSE West Bengal 10th results releasing tomorrow

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. The Madhyamik Class 10th results will be declared at 9 am via press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the WBBSE 10th results on the official website of the Board. WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Websites to check WBBSE West Bengal 10th results (HT file)

The WB Class 10th results will be available on the list of websites and mobile app mentioned below from 9.45 am. The schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10 AM on May 2, 2025.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: List of websites

The list of official websites to check West Bengal Class 10th results are given here.

result.wbbsedata.com

wbbse.wb.gov.in

bangla.hindustantimes.com

HT Portal

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Mobile app

Apart from the official websites, the Class 10 Madhyamik results can also be checked on mobile apps which includes iresults.net/wbbse-app/.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: How to check results

To check the Class 10 board exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The secondary board exams 2025 commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 22. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.45 am to 2 pm. The Class 10 exams started with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.