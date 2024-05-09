KSEAB announces Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on May 9 announced the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) examination, 2024. Soon, students will get their marks online at kareesults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, which can be checked using the board exam registration number and date of birth. Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates. The KSEAB has announced Karnataka SSLC result 2024 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC or Class 10 final examination in the state. The examination took place between March 25 and April 6.

The examination was held in single shifts on all exam days – from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Differently-abled students were given additional time to write the papers.

On the first day of examination, students wrote the Kannada and Arabic papers on the last day, they took the Hindi paper.

The practical and oral examinations for JTS students were held on April 8.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2024

Go to the Karnataka results portal at karresults.nic.in. Open the SSLC result 2024 page of KSEAB. Enter your registration number, date of birth. Log in to view your marks.

The hard copies of the SSLC Class 10 marks sheet will be distributed at schools later.

Students who are not happy with their marks have the option to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of marks. The facility will soon open on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Those who do not pass the Class 10 final exam can take the Supplementary examination which will be held later this year.