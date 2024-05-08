Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 10th scores awaited, know how to download
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The direct link can also be checked at kseab.karnataka.gov.in....Read More
SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students was conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time was given to 3 hours question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours question paper for differently abled candidates.
Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Result date to be available soon
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Board will announce the result date soon. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
KSEEB 10th Result: 2023 overall pass percentage
In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 83.89%. A total of 835102 candidates had appeared for the examination of which 700619 passed the examination.
KSEEB Result 2024: Login credentials required
Registration number
Subject
KSEAB Result: Number of candidates waiting
Karnataka Class 10th result: Extra time given for reading question papers
Karnataka 10th Result 2024: Exam dates
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Websites to check
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Result Live: How to check marksheet
- Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
- Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka SSLC Result Live Updates: Where to check
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Date and time
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Date: By May 10
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Time: Unknown