Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 10th scores awaited, know how to download

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The direct link can also be checked at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students was conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time was given to 3 hours question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours question paper for differently abled candidates.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.