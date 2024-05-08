Edit Profile
New Delhi280C
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 10th scores awaited, know how to download

    May 8, 2024 9:14 AM IST
    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The direct link can also be checked at kseab.karnataka.gov.in....Read More

    Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 8, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Result date to be available soon 

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Board will announce the result date soon. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

    May 8, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    KSEEB 10th Result: 2023 overall pass percentage 

    In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 83.89%. A total of 835102 candidates had appeared for the examination of which 700619 passed the examination.

    May 8, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    KSEEB Result 2024: Login credentials required 

    Registration number 

    Subject 

    May 8, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    KSEAB Result: Number of candidates waiting 

    Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 board examination across the state.

    May 8, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    May 8, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    Karnataka 10th Result 2024: Exam dates 

    SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students was conducted on April 8, 2024. 

    May 8, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    May 8, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Result Live: How to check marksheet

    • Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
    • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
    • Enter the required details and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

     

    May 8, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Result Live Updates: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The direct link can also be checked at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    May 8, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Date and time 

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Date: By May 10 

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Time: Unknown 

