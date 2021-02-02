LIVE updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet to be released today
- Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had confirmed the CBSE time table release date. However, the release time is not confirmed yet.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the date sheet for the class 10, 12 board examination on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, on its official website. The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 11:17 AM
CBSE Board exam 2021 date sheet: COVID-19 instructions
The CBSE date sheet is expected to carry other important information except for the examination dates, such as instructions for social distancing amid the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:48 AM
CBSE Board exam 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10
CBSE Board exam will begin from May 4 and conclude on June 10. Results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:29 AM
CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet: How to check
Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CBSE board exam date sheet link
The CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the date sheet and take its print out for future use.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:25 AM
CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet: Where to check
CBSE will release the schedule for the class 10 and 12 board examinations on its official website at cbse.gov.in.