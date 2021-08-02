Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 on Aug 3: How to check MSBSHSE Class 12 marks
board exams

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 on Aug 3: How to check MSBSHSE Class 12 marks

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow, August 3 at 4 pm. Candidates can check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results by following these simple steps on how to check given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: How to check MSBSHSE Class 12 results(PTI Photo)

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The MSBSHSE Class 12 results will be announced at 4 pm and the result link will be available after that. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.

This year around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The examination was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.

• Click on Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students who will not feel satisfied with their marks will have the option to appear for the special exams to be conducted by the Board to better their performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbshse board msbshse hsc july mahresult.nic.in
TRENDING NEWS

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI

#GoForGold trends on Twitter as India Women’s hockey team qualifies for semis
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP