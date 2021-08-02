Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 on Aug 3: How to check MSBSHSE Class 12 marks

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The MSBSHSE Class 12 results will be announced at 4 pm and the result link will be available after that. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.

This year around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The examination was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.

• Click on Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students who will not feel satisfied with their marks will have the option to appear for the special exams to be conducted by the Board to better their performance.