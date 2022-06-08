Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2022: 94.22 % students pass

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on June 8 at 1 p.m. Candidates who took the Class 12 board exam in the state can access their results at hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in, the MSBSHSE website.

There were 14,85,191 students registered for the HSC examinations, with 817,188 male students and 6,68,003 female students.

The state's Class 12 board examination was held offline from March 4 to April 7, 2022. The examination was carried out in accordance with the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments.

In Maharashtra, 94.22 percent of students pass the HSC exam. The state's passing percentage has come down by 5.41 percent compared to the previous year, when there was no exam due to covid. A total of 10,047 students scored above 90 per cent in the state

This year, 14,39,731 students took the HSC examination in the state, with 13,56,604 passing the exam. Out of 13,56,604 students who cleared exam, 95.35% are girls and 93.29% are boys.

The HSC examination was passed by 99.63 percent of students last year. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.45 percent, 99.83 percent for the Arts stream, and 99.91 percent for the Commerce stream.

