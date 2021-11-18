Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 registration begins today, here's how to apply
Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 registration have started today, November 18, 2021. Schools can apply for the students through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will begin the registration process for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 on November 18, 2021. Schools can fill the application forms for Class 9 students who will appear for the SSC examination next year through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. 

As per the schedule released by the Board, the last date to apply for examination is till December 9, 2021. The schools will have to fill the forms for students through Saral database. The late fee option will be available from December 20 to December 28, 2021 till 5 pm. The fee challan can be downloaded between November 18 to December 30, 2021. Schools can follow these simple steps given below. 

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on login or registration link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application form.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the affiliated schools can check the enrolment of students by downloading the prelist. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBSHSE. 

 

 

msbshse maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education board exams
