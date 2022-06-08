Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maha Class 12th results out on mahresult.nic.in
board exams

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maha Class 12th results out on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board exam results have been published today on mahresult.nic.in and other websites.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maha 12th results today on mahresult.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on June 8 announced HSC or Class 12 board exam results. Students can check their board exam result on mahahsscboard.in, mahresults.nic.in and other websites. Maharashtra HSC result 2022 live updates.

Maha HSC result 2022 direct link

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 date and time was confirmed by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. She tweeted, “Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm.”

Gaikwad also shared a list of websites to check results. These include mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in and some other unofficial sites.

This year, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for HSC exams of whom 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students.

Maha HSC exams 2022 were held offline following COVID precautions from March 4 to April 7. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra board board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP