Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th result releasing tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 date and time. MSBSHSE 10th result will be declared on June 17, 2022. The Class 10 result will be available at 1 pm and candidates can check it through roll number and other details.
The direct link to check the result for Class 10 will be available on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on mahresults.nic.in.
This year the SSC examination in the state was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift was conducted from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5.15 pm. Around 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10.
The result date and time was confirmed by School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad in her official Twitter handle.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 05:17 PM
Maharashtra SSC Result: Original marksheets to be available from schools
Maharashtra SSC Result will be announced tomorrow, June 17, 2022. The original marksheet will be available in the schools and students have to get it from their respective schools.
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 05:06 PM
10th ssc result 2022: Passing criteria
The students of Class 10 will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC board exam. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination.
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:55 PM
10th result 2022 Maharashtra board date: Releasing tomorrow
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:46 PM
SSC board result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.
Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:35 PM
2022 SSC result: Official Notice
Direct link to check Official Notice here
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:28 PM
10th SSC result 2022 date: Official result website
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:22 PM
SSC board exam 2022: List of websites
mahahsscboard.in
mahresults.nic.in
sscresult.mkcl.org
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:13 PM
10th result 2022 Maharashtra: Last year data
In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 percent. Konkan district passing percentage was 100 percent. The board could not conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations due to Covid19. The results for the students were prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:06 PM
SSC board result 2022: Exam dates
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 03:59 PM
SSC 10th result 2022: Where to check results
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 03:53 PM
Maharashtra SSC result 2022: School Education Minister confirmed date and time
-
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 03:47 PM
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time
