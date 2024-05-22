Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Official update on Maharashtra 10th result

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) final exam result will be declared soon, as per a message displayed on its official website, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Like HSC, the MSBSHSE will share the SSC result date and time through a notification on mahahsscboard.in and scorecards will be shared on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC result using roll number and mother's first name. ...Read More

As per the information available, the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 result is expected in the last week of May. Last year, the Class 10 result was announced on May31. As many as 15,29,096 students appeared for the Class 10 exam and 14,34,893 or 93.83 per cent cleared it.

The Maharashtra board HSC result 2024 was announced on May 21. This year, 14,33,331 students registered for Class 12 exam, of whom 14,23,923 appeared and 13,29,684 passed. The pass percentage is 93.37 per cent.

Follow this live blog for the Maharashtra SSC result direct link and other details.