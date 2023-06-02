Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today, June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MSBSHSE 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Mah results at mahresult.nic.in.

Apart from the mentioned website, the result link will also be available to candidates on sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in. All appeared students can check the results by using their seat number and mother’s first name available on the admit cards.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state this year was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Follow the blog for result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.