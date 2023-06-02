Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Updated on Jun 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE 10th results will be announced today, June 2, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE 10th results, direct link, pass percentage, latest updates at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE 10th results, direct link, pass percentage, latest updates at mahresult.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today, June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MSBSHSE 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Mah results at mahresult.nic.in. 

Apart from the mentioned website, the result link will also be available to candidates on sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in. All appeared students can check the results by using their seat number and mother’s first name available on the admit cards. 

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state this year was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Follow the blog for result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023: Girls and Boys pass percent in 2022

    Girls Pass percent: 97.96 %

    Boys Pass percent: 96.06 %

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:23 AM IST

    MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023: What is required to check the results?

    Board exam seat number.

    Candidate's mother's first name

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:05 AM IST

    MSBSHSE class 10th SSC Result 2023: Last years pass percent

    Last year the overall pass percentage for the Maharashtra class 10th examination was 96.94 per cent.

  • Jun 02, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    Maharashtra Board class 10 result 2023: Steps to check the result

    Step 1: Visit the official MSBSHSE Board website at mahresult.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

    Step 3: Key in your seat number and mother's name

    Step 4:Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • Jun 02, 2023 07:45 AM IST

    Maharashtra Board Class 10th SSC Result 2023: Exam dates

    Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

  • Jun 02, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023: List of websites

    mahahsscboard.in

     mahresult.nic.in

  • Jun 02, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: June 2, 2023

    Time: 1 pm

maharashtra ssc board exam result

