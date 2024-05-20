Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: MSBSHSE 12th results releasing tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. The MSBSHSE 12th results will be announced at 1 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 board examination can check their marks on the official website at mahresults.nic.in after declaration....Read More
The other official websites to check Class 12 results are – hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.
This year more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board exams.
This year Class 12 examination was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024 across the state. The Maharashtra HSC examination was conducted in two shifts as well- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE. Follow this blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores online
Open mahresult.nic.in or any other result website mentioned above.
Open the HSC (Class XII) result page.
Enter your roll number
Enter your mother's first name
Submit and check the HSC result.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Check marks on these websites
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: No toppers list
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Like previous years, MSHSEB is not expected to reveal names of Science, Arts and Commerce streams. However, pass percentage and other key details will be shared along with results.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Marksheets to be available later
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Students can check their marks online tomorrow, May 21, 2024. Hard copies of Maharashtra HSC marks sheets will be sent to schools and students can collect it later.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: About Class Improvement Scheme
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Only two subsequent opportunities (July-August 2024 and February-March 2025) will be available under the Class Improvement Scheme for students who appear and pass the February-March 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (E.12th) examination with all subjects.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Highlights of 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: A total of 13,56,604 students qualified in the Maha 12th board exam in 2022 and the overall pass percentage was 94.22 per cent. Girls recorded a better pass percentage (95.35 per cent) compared to boys (93.29 per cent).
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: What details will be shared along with results tomorrow?
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Along with the results, the MSBSHSE will also share other important information such as Pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance and more.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Know the passing criteria
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: To pass the Maharashtra HSC exams, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Last year division wise pass percentage
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Division wise pass percentage of 2023 below.
Konkan - 96.01 per cent
Pune - 93.34 per cent
Kolhapur - 93.28 per cent
Amravati - 92.75 per cent
Nagpur - 90.35 per cent
Latur - 90.37 per cent
Mumbai - 88.13 per cent
Nashik - 91.66 per cent
Aurangabad - 91.85 per cent
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Results for all stream tomorrow
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: If there are stream-wise links for Maharashtra HSC result, students must ensure that they are choosing the correct stream name. Otherwise, marks will not be displayed.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Where to apply for verification
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: After the online result, the student who has appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate (E.12th) examination must submit the marks obtained by the student in any particular subject to the concerned departmental board for verification or re-evaluation, through online mode from the official website of the board. The link to apply is at http:// verification.mh-hsc.ac.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Dates for verification of answer sheets
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The verification process will begin on May 22, 2024. The last date to apply for the verification process is till June 5, 2024.
