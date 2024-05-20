Live

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. The MSBSHSE 12th results will be announced at 1 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 board examination can check their marks on the official website at mahresults.nic.in after declaration....Read More

The other official websites to check Class 12 results are – hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in. This year more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board exams. This year Class 12 examination was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024 across the state. The Maharashtra HSC examination was conducted in two shifts as well- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE. Follow this blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.