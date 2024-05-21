Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2024 today; list of websites & steps to check marks

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC (Class 12th) final examination results today, May 21. The Maharashtra HSC result will be available online at 1 am on mahresult.nic.in and other websites. The complete list and how to check marks are mentioned below. Maharashtra HSC result 2024 live updates. Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2024 today, know where to check marks online (hscresult.mkcl.org, screenshot)

These are the websites for checking the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 marks

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

mahresult.nic.in hscresult.mahahsscboard.in results.digilocker.gov.in mahahsscboard.in hscresult.mkcl.org msbshse.co.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2024

Step 1-Go to the website: On your phone's internet browser, type any one of the URLs mentioned above.

Step 2-Find the HSC exam result link: The Class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam 2024 result link will be mentioned on the home page of these websites. Open the link.

Step 3-Enter login details: Next, you need to enter your board exam roll number as mentioned on the admit card. Along with this, also provide your mother's first name. If the mother's name was not mentioned in the application, use 'XXX' instead.

Step 4-Submit the details: Once done, submit the details and wait for the page to load.

Step 5-Check and printout your result: Your Maharashtra board HSC result will be displayed on the next page. Check your marks, download the page or take a printout for future uses.

Maharashtra HSC result 2024: Screenshot of the official website (mahresult.nic.in)

This year, the Maharashtra board conducted the HSC final examination from February 21 to March 19. The papers were held in two shifts – from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Around 14,57,293 students appeared for the HSC examination this year at 3,195 centres across the state.

After the result, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation can submit their forms online between May 22 and June 5. Applications for photocopies of answer sheets can be submitted between May 26 and June 14.

HSC result of the Maharashtra board will be available at 1 pm (hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, screenshot)

The Maharashtra HSC Supplementary examination application forms will be accepted online from May 27 and the test will be held in July-August. MSBSHSE informed that a notification in this regard will be issued separately.