MBOSE 12th Result 2024: Meghalaya Board HSSLC results declared, direct link & how to check here
MBOSE 12th Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check Meghalaya Board HSSLC results is given here.
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result LIVE Updates
The Meghalaya class 12th results were declared along with details like pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, best-performing districts and other information.
Direct Link to check Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result for Science
Direct Link to check Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result for Commerce
Direct Link to check Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result for Vocational
The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm on all days across the exam centres in the state. Exams for vocational subjects were conducted from 10 am to 11 am.
MBOSE 12th Result 2024: How to check
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results in the below-mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at mbose.in
- Check for the link to check the class 12 results on the homepage and click it
- A new page pops up and candidates are requested to furnish their details on it
- On submitting the information, the scorecard will appear on the screen
- Verify your details and save the page
- Download the page for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
