MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya board Class 12th results today

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the results of its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (MBOSE HSSLC result 2024) today, May 8. Students can check the Meghalaya board Class 12 results on the board website, mbose.in and on megresults.nic.in, when declared.

“The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 8th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong,” reads the message displayed on the MBOSE website.

