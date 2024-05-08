Edit Profile
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya board Class 12th results today

    May 8, 2024 6:57 AM IST
    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya board Class 12th results today on mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the results of its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (MBOSE HSSLC result 2024) today, May 8. Students can check the Meghalaya board Class 12 results on the board website, mbose.in and on megresults.nic.in, when declared.

    “The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 8th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong,” reads the message displayed on the MBOSE website.

    Follow this live blog for the Meghalaya board MBOSE HSSLC 12th result link, toppers' list and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 8, 2024 6:44 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live: Meghalaya board Class 12 result time

    The Meghalaya board has not confirmed the exact time for the announcement of its HSSLC results. It said the results will be declared “during the office hours”. When available, the direct link to check marks will be shared here. 

    May 8, 2024 6:43 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2024 today

    The Meghalaya board will announce MBOSE HSSLC or Class 12th results 2024 today, May 8.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes