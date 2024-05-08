Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Meghalaya Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of Meghalaya results at megresults.nic.in. Details can also be checked at mbose.in. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live Updates MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura was announced today.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination for any stream can check the results by following the steps given below.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Meghalaya results at megresults.nic.in.

Click on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Meghalaya Class 12 board examination across the state was conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2024. The examination was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on all days. The question papers were distributed at 9.45 am and answer scripts at 9.50 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.