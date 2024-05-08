 MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2024 10:09 AM IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 declared. Check details of Meghalaya Class 12 results.

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Meghalaya Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of Meghalaya results at megresults.nic.in. Details can also be checked at mbose.in. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Live Updates

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura was announced today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to check Science results 

Direct link to check Commerce results 

Direct link to check Vocational results 

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination for any stream can check the results by following the steps given below.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Meghalaya results at megresults.nic.in.
  • Click on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Meghalaya Class 12 board examination across the state was conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2024. The examination was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on all days. The question papers were distributed at 9.45 am and answer scripts at 9.50 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.

HT has emerged as the top choice for students & parents to check board results. Explore all the latest news & updates related to education. Read more.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On