MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Check Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts results here
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results will be announced by the Board during office hours. All the appeared candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 arts stream can check the results on mbose and megresults.nic.in.
This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result by entering the login details available on the admit card.
Apart from the official website, the MBOSE Class 10, 12 result can be checked on megresults.nic.in. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong. Candidates can check latest updates given below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:31 AM
Meghalaya Class 10 Result 2022: 56.96% students pass
Meghalaya Class 10 result 2022 overall pass percentage is 56.96 percent. A total of 32,678 candidates have passed the examination.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:18 AM
Meghalaya 12th Result 2022: 81.17% students pass
This year 81.17% students have passed Meghalaya Class 12 result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non regular candidates.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:16 AM
MBOSE SSLC Result 2022: Toppers List
- Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha
- Menangmankhraw Kharkongor & Rilaakor Lamare
- Arghadeep Ghosh
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:15 AM
Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result Toppers: Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha
Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result toppers are Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha. Both the toppers have secured 575 marks.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:14 AM
Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2022: Toppers List
- Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty
- Bahunlang Mawrie
- Vijay Adhikari
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:12 AM
MBOSE Class 12 Arts Topper: Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty
This year Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022. He scored 460 marks.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:08 AM
Meghalaya Class 10, Class 12 Arts Result 2022: Direct link here
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:06 AM
Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Result declared
Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Results 2022 has been declared.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:59 AM
MBOSE Result 2022: Steps to check scores
Visit the official site of megresults.nic.in.
Click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:55 AM
Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Class 10, Class 12 Arts result not declared yet
Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for result declaration updates.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:53 AM
Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Class 12 Science and Commerce result
Meghalaya board Commerce, Science and Vocational stream results was announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage of Commerce result was 83.63 per cent, while it is 71.62 per cent and 100 per cent in Science and Vocational streams respectively.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:51 AM
MBOSE Website for Class 10, 12 Results
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:48 AM
Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing marks
The passing marks of Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 is that students will have to score at least 33 percent marks.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:47 AM
MBOSE 12th Result 2022: Science, Commerce result announced
MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Science, Commerce have been announced. The result was declared on May 26, 2022.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:40 AM
Meghalaya Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: No display of results in office
The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:35 AM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts result can be checked on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in and also on megresults.nic.in.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:30 AM
Meghalaya Class 10 Result 2022: Details included
Student’s name
Roll number
Enrollment number
Name of the school
Board name
Subject code and name
School code
Total marks obtained
Marks obtained in theory and practical
Percentage of marks obtained
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:26 AM
MBOSE Results 2022: When was exam conducted
This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022 in offline mode.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:21 AM
Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Toppers list today
Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 will be announced today, June 10, 2022. The toppers list for Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream will be released today along with the declaration of result.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:17 AM
MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Result website
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:12 AM
Meghalaya Board Results 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of megresults.nic.in.
Click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:49 AM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results 2022 live updates
MBOSE conducted SSLC exams offline from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and HSSLC exams from March 25 to April 21, 2022.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:28 AM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results: How to check Meghalaya board exam results
- Go to megresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the SSLC or HSSLC result link
- Login by inserting the required details
- Submit
- Result will be displayed on your mobile/computer screen
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:06 AM
Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts results: Mark sheets, pass certificates later
Though students will get their results online on June 10, they will have to wait a few days for hard copies of marksheets and certificates. These documents will be made available to their schools.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 07:56 AM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result 2022: Official websites to check scores
Websites to check MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results are:
mbose.in.
megresults.nic.in.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 07:47 AM
MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 only for Arts stream
Meghalaya HSSLC result will be declared only for Arts stream students on June 10. For Science and Commerce streams, results were declared earlier.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 07:33 AM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results today
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) SSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 final exam results will be announced on June 10.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:27 PM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result: Result time
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result will be declared during office hours, as stated in the official notice. The exact time has not been disclosed by the Board yet.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:13 PM
Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: List of websites
mbose.in
megresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:06 PM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of megresults.nic.in.
Click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:01 PM
Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2022: Arts stream result tomorrow
Meghalaya Class 12 result for Arts stream will be declared tomorrow, June 10, 2022. The result will be announced during office hours.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:35 PM
Meghalaya Board Result 2022: No display of results on MBOSE
The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:31 PM
Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Exam dates
This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:25 PM
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts result can be checked on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in and also on megresults.nic.in.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:15 PM
Meghalaya Result 2022: Date and Time
Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 on June 10, 2022. Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results will be declared tomorrow during office hours.