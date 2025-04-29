MBSE HSLC Result 2025: Mizoram Board Class 10th results out, how to check & toppers list here

Mizoram Board of School Education has declared MBSE HSLC Result 2025 on April 29, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2025 can check the results through the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. MBSE HSLC Result 2025 out, how to check & topper list here

This year, 18946 candidates appeared for the examination, 14527 of whom passed. The overall pass percentage is 76.68%. A total of 4355 candidates failed the examination.

The boys' pass percentage is 77.86%, and the girls' pass percentage is 75.63%.

Female candidates outnumbered male candidates in this year’s exam, of the 14,527 students who passed, 1,343 secured distinctions, while 3,763 achieved first division.

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: Toppers list here

The toppers list can be checked here.

1. P.C Lalthakimi - 479 marks out of 500

2. Isak MS Dawngkima, Malsawmkima Chawngthu M- 475 marks out of 500

3. Ricky Lalnunfela: 474 marks out of 500

4. Stephen Vanlalrotluanga Thomte, Laldinpuii Renthlei- 472 marks out of 500

5. Lalhruaitluanga, C Lalramtiama- 471 marks out of 500

PC Lalthakimi, daughter of Datthuama from KD High School, Aizawl, topped the exam with 479 out of 500 marks. She earned distinction marks in all six subjects — English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Mizo.

TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: How to check results

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results through the simple steps given below.

a. Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

b. Click on MBSE HSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

c. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

d. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

e. Check the result and download the page.

f. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MBSE HSLC Results 2025: PC Lalthakimi tops Mizoram board 10th exams, 76.68% pass

The Board will accept applications for post-publication scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts in not more than two subjects if they are applied as per the Board’s rules and regulations up to May 6, 2025.