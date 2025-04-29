MBSE HSLC Results 2025: PC Lalthakimi tops Mizoram board 10th exams, 76.68% pass

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 on Tuesday, reporting a pass percentage of 76.68%. The exams were held in February and March. MBSE HSLC Results 2025: PC Lalthakimi, daughter of Datthuama from KD High School, Aizawl, topped the exam with 479 out of 500 marks.

According to MBSE Secretary Sarah Lalengzami Pachuau, out of 18,946 students who appeared for the examination, 14,527 cleared it successfully. A total of 107 schools across the state achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, while 13 schools recorded zero pass rates.

The second rank was shared by Isak MS Dawnglima of Government Mizo High School and Malsawmkima Chawngthu of CLS Academy, both securing distinction marks in five subjects. Ricky Lalnunfela from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School stood third.

Among subject toppers, Lalrohlupuii and C Lalvenzuala achieved a perfect score of 100 in Mathematics and Science respectively.

Female candidates outnumbered male candidates in this year’s exam. Of the 14,527 students who passed, 1,343 secured distinctions, while 3,763 achieved first division.

This year’s overall pass percentage of 76.68% marks an improvement over last year’s 73.37%.

(Written by Sangzuala Hmar from Aizwal)