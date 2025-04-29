Menu Explore
MBSE HSLC Results 2025: PC Lalthakimi tops Mizoram board 10th exams, 76.68% pass

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2025 01:15 PM IST

MBSE HSLC Results 2025: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 on Tuesday, reporting a pass percentage of 76.68%. The exams were held in February and March.

PC Lalthakimi, daughter of Datthuama from KD High School, Aizawl, topped the exam with 479 out of 500 marks.
MBSE HSLC Results 2025: PC Lalthakimi, daughter of Datthuama from KD High School, Aizawl, topped the exam with 479 out of 500 marks.

According to MBSE Secretary Sarah Lalengzami Pachuau, out of 18,946 students who appeared for the examination, 14,527 cleared it successfully. A total of 107 schools across the state achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, while 13 schools recorded zero pass rates.

MBSE HSLC Results 2025 declared, 76.68% pass, here's direct link for Mizoram 10th result

PC Lalthakimi tops MBSE HSLC exam 2025

PC Lalthakimi, daughter of Datthuama from KD High School, Aizawl, topped the exam with 479 out of 500 marks. She earned distinction marks in all six subjects — English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Mizo.

The second rank was shared by Isak MS Dawnglima of Government Mizo High School and Malsawmkima Chawngthu of CLS Academy, both securing distinction marks in five subjects. Ricky Lalnunfela from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School stood third.

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: When will BSE Telangana 10th results be announced? updates here

Among subject toppers, Lalrohlupuii and C Lalvenzuala achieved a perfect score of 100 in Mathematics and Science respectively.

Female candidates outnumbered male candidates in this year’s exam. Of the 14,527 students who passed, 1,343 secured distinctions, while 3,763 achieved first division.

TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30

This year’s overall pass percentage of 76.68% marks an improvement over last year’s 73.37%.

(Written by Sangzuala Hmar from Aizwal)

News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / MBSE HSLC Results 2025: PC Lalthakimi tops Mizoram board 10th exams, 76.68% pass
Follow Us On