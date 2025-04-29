Menu Explore
MBSE HSLC Results 2025 declared, 76.68% pass, here's direct link for Mizoram 10th result

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2025 12:50 PM IST

MBSE HSLC Results 2025 have been declared. 76.68 per cent students have passed this year. The direct link to check is given below. 

Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE, has declared the HSLC or Class 10 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Students who appeared for the matric exams this year can check and download their results from the official website at mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSLC Results 2025 has been declared. The overall pass percentage 76.68%.

To check the results, candidates need to enter their details like Roll Number and Registration Number.

Direct link to download Mizoram board HSLC results 2025

This year, an overall pass percentage of 76.68 per cent has been recorded. Of this, the pass percentage of girls is 75.63 per cent, and it is 77.86 for boys.

Additionally, P.C. Lalthakimi of Aizawl topped the HSLC examination this year securing 479 marks out of 500. Following her is Isak MS Dawngkima, and Malsawmkima Chawngthu, both of whom scored 475 marks.

In the third spot is Ricky Lalnufela who scored 474 marks.

Notably, the Mizoram board class 10 exams was conducted from February 19 to March 13, 2025.

MBSE Class 10 Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

  1. Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Mizoram HSLC or Class 10 results 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit
  4. Check your HSLC result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
