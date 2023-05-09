Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: 78.84% pass MBOSE 12th science stream

Meghalaya Board of School Education released Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 on May 9. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official site of Meghalaya Results at megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: ..% students pass MBOSE 12th exam (HT/File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Meghalaya 12th results have been announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Vocational. This year the overall pass percentage for the Science stream is 78.84%. For the commerce stream the overall pass percentage is 79.31%. The pass percentage for the vocational stream is 93.75%.

The Meghalaya HSSLC exams for all four streams: science, arts, commerce, and vocational was conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

In 2022, the Meghalaya Class 12 results was announced on May 26. In Science stream, a total of 2,981 students had appeared for HSSLC exam of whom 2,135 or 71.62% had passed. The pass percentage of regular students was 73.79%. The commerce pass percentage was 85.65%. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBOSE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON