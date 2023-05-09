Home / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya board Class 12 result today
Live

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya board Class 12 result today

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 06:48 AM IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya Class 12 results will be announced on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 final exam results today, May 9. MBOSE said that HSSLC results will be announced during office hours and did not give an exact time. Students can check Meghalaya board Class 12th results on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in once it is declared. For this, they have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

“The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours…." the result notification reads.

Results of all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together. When available, the direct link will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2023 06:48 AM IST

    List of websites for Meghalaya board Class 12 results 2023

    1. mbose.in  
    2. megresults.nic.in
  • May 09, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2023

    Meghalaya board Class 12 results will be announced today, May 9, during office hours. 

