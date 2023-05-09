Home / Education / Board Exams / Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023: Students can check their board exam resuts on mbose.in and megresults.in using their login credentials

Meghalaya Board of School Education is going to announce HSSLC or Class 12 results today, May 9. Students can check their board exam resuts on mbose.in and megresults.in using their login credentials. MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 live updates.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MBOSE has informed that Meghalaya Class 12 board exam results will be declared during office hours. The exact time has not been confirmed.

Announcing the board exam result date, the Meghalaya board said,“the result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours."

"The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in,” the result notification further reads.

Students have to use their board exam roll numbers to view these results.

MBOSE HSSLC exam for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were held from March 15 to 30, 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya board exam result
meghalaya board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out