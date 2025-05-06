Mizoram 12th result 2025 announced, direct link to check MBSE HSSLC result

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, 2025. Students can check their marks using the link given on mbse.edu.in. MBSE Mizoram 12th result 2025 announced, direct link to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, 12,281 students registered for the examination and 12,105 appeared for it. Of them, 8,658 are from the Arts stream, 2,798 are from the Science, and 649 are from the Commerce stream.

MBSE HSSLC result 2025: direct link

Steps to check Mizoram board 12th result 2025

Go to the board's official website, mbse.edu.in. On the home page, click on the ‘MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2025’ link given under the ‘Notifications’ section. The result portal will open. On the login window, enter your roll number along with the registration number without the year. Submit the details and check your result.

About the result

All streams combined, the pass percentage in the HSSLC examination is 81.10 per cent. The Science stream has the highest pass percentage (85.63 per cent), followed by Arts (81.13 per cent) and Commerce (74.42 per cent).

A total of 701 students have been awarded distinction while 3,250 have passed the exam in the first division, 3970 in the second division and 1,896 in the third division.

All three toppers are female candidates. Lalrammawii Tochhawng of Mount Carmel School, Aizawl has topped in the Arts stream with a score of 471 out of 500. Science topper Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang is a student of the St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl. She secured 477/500 marks.

Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte of Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl is the Commerce stream topper with 470/500 marks.