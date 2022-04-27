Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP Board results 2022 date: MPBSE to declare 10th, 12th results on April 29

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to declare the Class 10 and 12th result on April 29.
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the exam result release date for class 10 and class 12. The result will be announced on April 29 at 1 pm. Once declared the result will be available on the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. 

Candidates can also download the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App from the google play store to check the result.

This year, around 18 lakh candidates took the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh. The exams were held from February 18 to March 20.

MP Board results 2022: How to check MP board 10th result

Visit the official website of MPBSE or MP Results.

Click on MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 Result link on the home page

Key in your login details and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

