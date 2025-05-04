MP Board Results 2025: Know websites to check MPBSE 10th, 12th marks when released

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to release the results of MP board 10th, 12th final examinations 2025. When released, students who appeared in the examinations this year will able to download their marksheets from the official websites of MPBSE. MP Board Results 2025: Know where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th marks when released. (HT file/Santosh Kumar)

Candidates must note that the official website to check MP Board Class 10 and 12 results are as follows:

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in.

Notably, the board has not made an official confirmation about the result date and time so far. The MP board 10th, 12th final examinations were conducted in February-March.

MP board 10th examination was conducted from February 27 to March 21, in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

Likewise, the MPBSE 12th board exams were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Meanwhile, apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will also be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Interested students can submit their details on the portal to get alerts on mobile and email as soon as the result is announced.

MP Board Results 2025: Steps to download 10th, 12th Results 2025

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download Class 10 or 12 results as required. Enter the credentials to login and submit. Check the MP Board Class 10 or 12 results displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of MPBSE.