UPSSSC PET 2025: Notification released at upsssc.gov.in, registration begins on May 14

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET 2025 notification. The Preliminary Eligibility Test notification was issued on May 2, 2025. Candidates who want to check the official notification can find it through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET 2025: Notification released, registration begins on May 14

The registration process will start on May 14 and conclude on June 17, 2025. The last date to make corrections in the application form and payment of fee is June 24, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates holding high school or equivalent qualification can apply in Preliminary Eligibility Test-2025. Therefore, all such candidates, who have obtained high school or equivalent qualification before the last date for submission of application form, can apply for PET. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years as on July 1, 2025.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹185/- for unreserved (general), OBC category candidates. For SC, ST category candidates, the application fee is ₹95/- and for PwBD category candidate, the application fee is ₹25/-. The payment can be done through credit card/ debit card/ internet banking/ UPI or SBI challan.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSSSC PET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your registration is done.

5. Login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

7. Your application has been submitted.

8. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.