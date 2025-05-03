Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BOB Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 03, 2025 02:31 PM IST

Bank of Baroda will recruit for Office Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Office Assistant posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation.

BOB Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)
BOB Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)

The registration process will start on May 5 and end on May 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria

Passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./ Matriculation). Proficient in the Local Language of the State/ Union Territories ( i.e. Candidate should be able to read, write and speak in the Local Language of the State / Union Territories) for which vacancies candidate wish to apply.

The age limit should be between 18 to 26 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.05.1999 and not later than 01.05.2007 (both dates inclusive).

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for Junior Engineer vacancies of Fishery Department begins today

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test followed by Local Vernacular Language Test (Language Proficiency Test) of candidates, qualifying/ passing in the online test. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score (cut-off) in each section of written (online) test as well as a minimum score (cut-Off) in the total score of 100 for participation in further selection process and drawing the rank list.

Application Fees

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC candidates is 600/- and application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS & Women candidates is 100/-.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / BOB Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On