BOB Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Office Assistant posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. BOB Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)

The registration process will start on May 5 and end on May 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria

Passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./ Matriculation). Proficient in the Local Language of the State/ Union Territories ( i.e. Candidate should be able to read, write and speak in the Local Language of the State / Union Territories) for which vacancies candidate wish to apply.

The age limit should be between 18 to 26 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.05.1999 and not later than 01.05.2007 (both dates inclusive).

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for Junior Engineer vacancies of Fishery Department begins today

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test followed by Local Vernacular Language Test (Language Proficiency Test) of candidates, qualifying/ passing in the online test. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score (cut-off) in each section of written (online) test as well as a minimum score (cut-Off) in the total score of 100 for participation in further selection process and drawing the rank list.

Application Fees

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC candidates is ₹600/- and application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS & Women candidates is ₹100/-.