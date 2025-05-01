Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Union Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is May 20, 2025. Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts, direct link here (Reuters)

This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Manager (Credit): 250 posts

2. Assistant Manager (IT): 250 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted)/Screening of applications and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.

The online exam will comprise of questions fro Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language and Professional Knowledge relevant to the post. The above tests except the test of English language will be available bilingually i.e. English and Hindi.

Application Fees

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates is ₹177/- (inclusive of GST) and for other category candidates, the application fee is ₹1180/- (inclusive of GST). The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank.