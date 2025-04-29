AIIMS NORCET 8: How to download Stage 2 admit card at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) stage 2 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 8: The steps to download Stage 2 admit card at aiimsexams.ac.in is given here, along with the direct link.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to login using their registered ID and password.

Notably, the AIIMS NORCET stage 2 exam will be conducted on May 2, 2025. The AIIMS has called 11,472 candidates for the stage 2 examination. Qualified candidates for stage 2 were asked to choose exam city in the portal through MyPage from April 20 to 22 (up to 5 PM).

However, AIIMS added that it reserves the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of the choice of city made, and thereby asked candidates to remain prepared accordingly.

Prior to this, the AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage 1 results were declared. The exam was conducted on April 12.

Roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted based on the performance in the NORCET 8 stage 1 exam and applicable clause was published in the result notification.

AIIMS NORCET 8: How to download Stage 2 admit cards

Follow the steps mentioned below to download your hall tickets

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. On the home page, go to the Recruitment section. On the next page, click on NORCET link and then on NORCET 8. Click on Login, enter your credentials, and click on submit. Check your admit card and download. Keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS for more related details.