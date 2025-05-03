Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for Junior Engineer vacancies of Fishery Department begins today

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will begin registrations for Junior Engineer vacancies of the Fishery Department today, May 3. Interested candidates can apply for it at apsc.nic.in. APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for JE vacancies from today

This recruitment drive will fill 32 JE vacancies in the said department.

The application deadline is June 2.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an Indian Citizen as defined in Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution and must be a permanent resident of Assam.

As domicile proof, he/she must upload a copy of the valid Permanent Resident Certificate issued in Assam for educational purposes. The Employment Exchange Registration Certificate will be treated as proof of residency.

Education Qualification

(i) The candidate must have a 3 3-year Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognised by AICTE.

(ii) The Diploma course must be a regular course. A diploma course obtained through the distance mode of education will not be considered.

Age

The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Application fee

Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee etc, Charged by CSC-SPV (Rs) Total Amount (Rs) General 250 47.20 297.20 OBC/MOBC 150 47.20 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PwBD NIL 47.20 47.20 Prev Next

To avail application fee relaxation prescribed for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL/PwBD, candidates must produce the certificate of the claimed category issued by the competent authority, APSC said.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected and no representation against such rejection would be entertained, it added.

For more details, read the notification here.