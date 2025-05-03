Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for Junior Engineer vacancies of Fishery Department begins today

ByHT Education Desk
May 03, 2025 11:22 AM IST

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Interested candidates can apply for it at apsc.nic.in. The application deadline is June 2.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will begin registrations for Junior Engineer vacancies of the Fishery Department today, May 3. Interested candidates can apply for it at apsc.nic.in.

APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for JE vacancies from today
APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for JE vacancies from today

This recruitment drive will fill 32 JE vacancies in the said department.

The application deadline is June 2.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an Indian Citizen as defined in Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution and must be a permanent resident of Assam.

As domicile proof, he/she must upload a copy of the valid Permanent Resident Certificate issued in Assam for educational purposes. The Employment Exchange Registration Certificate will be treated as proof of residency.

Education Qualification

(i) The candidate must have a 3 3-year Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognised by AICTE.

(ii) The Diploma course must be a regular course. A diploma course obtained through the distance mode of education will not be considered.

Age

The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Application fee

CategoryApplication fee (Rs)Processing Fee etc, Charged by CSC-SPV (Rs) Total Amount (Rs)
General 250 47.20 297.20
OBC/MOBC15047.20197.20
SC/ST/BPL/PwBDNIL47.2047.20

To avail application fee relaxation prescribed for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL/PwBD, candidates must produce the certificate of the claimed category issued by the competent authority, APSC said.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected and no representation against such rejection would be entertained, it added.

For more details, read the notification here.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for Junior Engineer vacancies of Fishery Department begins today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On