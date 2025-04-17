Assam APSC Junior Engineer registration begins today at apsc.nic.in

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will begin the registration process for Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment for the Water Resource Department today, April 17. Assam APSC Junior Engineer registration begins today

Also read: APSC prelims 2025 notification released at apsc.nic.in, apply from March 28

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at apsc.nic.in. This recruitment drive is for 160 vacancies. Candidates can check the category-wise distribution in the official notification.

Only India citizen who are permanent residents of Assam can apply for these vacancies. They need to upload the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) as domicile proof. Employment Exchange Certificate will be accepted as proof of residency.

Applicants need a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering/Construction Technology/Civil and Planning from an AICTE-recognised technical institution. The diploma should be through a regular course.

The candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

Also read: Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture graduates can apply for 195 vacancies, check details here

Important dates

Application starts on: April 17, 2025

Application ends on: May 16

Deadline for fee payment: May 18

The APSC JE application fee is ₹297.20 for general, ₹197.20 for OBC, MOBC and ₹47.20 for SC, ST, BPL and PwBD category candidates. It also includes the processing fee and the taxable amount.

The selection process will be announced later. Depending on the number of applicants, the commission may decide to conduct zone-wise recruitment examination.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply