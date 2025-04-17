Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam APSC Junior Engineer registration begins today at apsc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2025 09:30 AM IST

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will begin the registration process for Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment for the Water Resource Department today, April 17.

Assam APSC Junior Engineer registration begins today
Assam APSC Junior Engineer registration begins today

Also read: APSC prelims 2025 notification released at apsc.nic.in, apply from March 28

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at apsc.nic.in. This recruitment drive is for 160 vacancies. Candidates can check the category-wise distribution in the official notification.

Only India citizen who are permanent residents of Assam can apply for these vacancies. They need to upload the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) as domicile proof. Employment Exchange Certificate will be accepted as proof of residency.

Applicants need a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering/Construction Technology/Civil and Planning from an AICTE-recognised technical institution. The diploma should be through a regular course.

The candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

Also read: Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture graduates can apply for 195 vacancies, check details here

Important dates

Application starts on: April 17, 2025

Application ends on: May 16

Deadline for fee payment: May 18

The APSC JE application fee is 297.20 for general, 197.20 for OBC, MOBC and 47.20 for SC, ST, BPL and PwBD category candidates. It also includes the processing fee and the taxable amount.

The selection process will be announced later. Depending on the number of applicants, the commission may decide to conduct zone-wise recruitment examination.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply

  1. Go to apsc.nic.in
  2. Open the apply here link for the JE post.
  3. Complete the registration process.
  4. Login and fill the application.
  5. Pay the fee, upload documents
  6. Submit your application form and save a copy.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / Assam APSC Junior Engineer registration begins today at apsc.nic.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On