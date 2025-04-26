APSC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 32 posts of Junior Engineer under fishery dept, check details

The Assam Public Service Commission, APSC, has released the notification for the recruitment of 32 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Fisheries Department. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of APSC at apscrecruitment.in, once the application window opens. APSC Recruitment 2025: Check notification for recruitment of 32 posts of Junior Engineer under fishery department. (HT file)

Check the important dates:

Online applications starts: May 3, 2025 Online applications end: June 2, 2025 Last date of application fee payment: June 4, 2025.

Application fee:

The category-wise application fee is given below:

General: Application fee: ₹ 250, Processing fee: ₹ 47.20, Total: ₹ 297.20 OBC/MOBC: Application fee: ₹ 150, Processing fee: 47.20, Total: ₹ 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PwBD: Application fee: NIL, Processing fee: 47.20, Total: 47.20

Who is eligible:

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Candidate must be an Indian Citizen and a permanent resident of Assam. The candidate must must upload a copy of the valid Permanent Resident Certificate issued in Assam for educational purpose/Employment Exchange Registration Certificate which will be treated as proof of residency.

Educational qualifications:

Candidate must have three years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICTE. They will need to upload relevant all semesters/year mark sheet reflecting the subjects and the final pass certificate). The Diploma course must be a Regular course. Diploma course obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be considered.

Age:

The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025.

The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years

As per the APSC, the age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Class-X, Class-Xll Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Mark sheet issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council where Age/Date of Birth (DOB) is clearly reflected.

How To Apply For APSC 2025

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment

Visit to the official website apscrecruitment.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries department (When activate) Enter the required details to register yourself. Fill in the the application form, upload the necessary documents and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.