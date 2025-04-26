Menu Explore
UPSC NDA 1 result 2025: Where to check marks online when announced

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 26, 2025 01:23 PM IST

When announced, candidates can check the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 results at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC or the Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the NDA, NA I results 2025 soon. When announced, candidates can check the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA 1 result 2025: Where to check marks online (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSC NDA 1 result 2025: Where to check marks online (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They should also visit upsconline.gov.in for updates about the result.

UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025: How to check results when announced?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results when it is announced

1. Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on theUPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Open the result PDF.

4. Check your result using roll number or name.

UPSC conducted the NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 on April 13, 2025. The exam consited of two subjects- Mathematics and General Ability test. The duration of each paper was 2 hours 30 minutes.

The papers had objective-type questions only. The question papers of mathematics and general ability test were set bilingually in Hindi and English.

The commission held registrations for UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

Through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies.

For more information, candidates are advised to check UPSC's official website.

Exam and College Guide
