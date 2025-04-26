Good news for GATE-qualified candidates, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offering 50% scholarship

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has announced a 50 per cent scholarship for Mtech admission to candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). JAIN Deemed-to-be University offering scholarship to GATE-qualieied candidates (Representative image)

Also read: Study abroad: Strathclyde Business School announces full-time MBA Scholarships for Sept 2025 session, check eligibility

The institute said in a press release that this initiative aims to support and reward academic excellence in postgraduate engineering education.

The scholarship offered by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Faculty of Engineering and Technology (JU-FET) covers several MTech programmes. These include disciplines like Food Technology, Aerospace Propulsion Technology, Aerodynamics Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems Design, Electric Vehicle Technology, and Structural Engineering.

Also read: New Zealand Prime Minister announces scholarships for Indian students at IIT Delhi event

One eligible student per branch will be awarded the scholarship each academic year. The scholarship covers 50% of the first-year tuition fee. Students must maintain a minimum academic score of 60% to continue receiving the scholarship in the subsequent year, the institute said.

Candidates must be Indian nationals with a valid GATE score and apply to an MTech programme offered by the institute to be eligible for the scholarship, it added.

The institute further said students who qualify for GATE are not required to take the Jain Entrance Test (JET). Instead, they can proceed directly to the online personal interview round.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website, set.jainuniversity.ac.in.